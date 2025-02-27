ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.46 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.21 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

