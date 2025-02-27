ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,061 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,745 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HP by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 636,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.