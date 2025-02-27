Artesian Resources Corporation Appoints Nicholle R. Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and President

Artesian Resources Corporation announced on February 22, 2025, that its Board of Directors has named Nicholle R. Taylor as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President. Taylor, who had served as the interim CEO, President, and principal executive officer since January 3, 2025, now steps into the permanent role following her extensive tenure with the company.

Get alerts:

With a career at Artesian Resources dating back to 1991, Taylor has been a member of the Board since 2007. She assumed the role of Senior Vice President in May 2012 and was appointed President of Artesian Water Company in August 2021. Prior to that, she held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Artesian Water Company from August 2019 to August 2021 and served as Vice President from May 2004 to May 2012. Taylor also serves on the Budget and Finance Committee.

In a related executive change, Dian C. Taylor is no longer serving as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President as of February 22, 2025. The Board noted that no arrangement or understanding affected Taylor’s appointment, and there are no transactions requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. The Company has stated that any additional compensation for Taylor will be determined at a later date.

This leadership change marks a significant step for Artesian Resources as it continues to build on its established management experience and strategic vision.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artesian Resources’s 8K filing here.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also