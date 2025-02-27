ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

