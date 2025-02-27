Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.73. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 24,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $1,033,653.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,354.52. This trade represents a 13.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,395.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

