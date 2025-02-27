Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,049,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,134 shares.The stock last traded at $7.61 and had previously closed at $7.95.

The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,662,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 596,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 461,430 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

