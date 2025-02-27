Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Magnus Jarlegren Sells 1,289 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autoliv by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.