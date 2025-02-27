Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are the shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell motor vehicles and related components. These stocks include established automakers as well as suppliers and technology firms in the ecosystem, and they are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 122,283,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,297,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,457,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,481,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.15. 7,857,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,918,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Featured Articles