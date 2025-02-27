AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.2 million.
AvidXchange Stock Down 20.7 %
Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at AvidXchange
In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,610. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,118.72. This represents a 21.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,693 shares of company stock valued at $916,683 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
