AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.2 million.

AvidXchange Stock Down 20.7 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,610. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,118.72. This represents a 21.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,693 shares of company stock valued at $916,683 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

