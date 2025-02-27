AWM Capital LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

