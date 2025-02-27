AWM Capital LLC Has $20.55 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,290,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,694,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 475,125 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,036,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAU opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

