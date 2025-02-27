AWM Capital LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 1,094,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

