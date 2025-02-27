B. Riley Financial Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Delayed Filing of Quarterly Reports

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) announced on February 24, 2025 that the company has resolved a compliance issue with the Nasdaq Stock Market. The resolution follows a previous notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company was not in compliance with listing rule requirements due to the delayed filing of its Quarterly Reports for the periods ended June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

Earlier in the year, Nasdaq notified B. Riley Financial on November 20, 2024, that the delay in submitting the required periodic reports had resulted in a violation of Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The company’s Third Quarter 10-Q filing, which had been delayed beyond the deadline for regaining compliance, triggered a subsequent notice on February 19, 2025. Had the company not taken action, Nasdaq warned that trading in its securities could have been suspended on February 28, 2025.

However, with the timely filing of the Third Quarter 10-Q, Nasdaq confirmed on February 24, 2025, that B. Riley Financial is now in compliance with the Rule. The resolution of the delisting notice has closed the matter with exchange officials.

The filing, signed by Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO of B. Riley Financial, underscores the company’s commitment to meeting all regulatory requirements and maintaining its listing on Nasdaq.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

