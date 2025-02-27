Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

