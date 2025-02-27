Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.45) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%.

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 2.5 %

BGEO stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($69.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,796.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,478.51. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,930 ($75.21).

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company whose subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.