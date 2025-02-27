Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.45) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%.
Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 2.5 %
BGEO stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($69.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,796.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,478.51. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,930 ($75.21).
About Bank of Georgia Group
