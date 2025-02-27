Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $297.81 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,267,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 308,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $297,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

