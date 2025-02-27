Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $382.31 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $382,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DLR opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

