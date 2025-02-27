Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 158,491 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $319,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $231.66 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

