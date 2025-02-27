Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 683,865 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

