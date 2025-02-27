Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

ITRN stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.