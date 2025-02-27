Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

Marcus Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of MCS stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 121,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.71 million, a PE ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 2,908.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.