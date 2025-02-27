Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $36.65. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1,617,941 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

