Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Sells $310,164.08 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beigene Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $259.00 on Thursday. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $268.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

