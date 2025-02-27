Best Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Richtech Robotics are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in companies that operate gambling establishments, including casinos, resorts, and related hospitality services. These stocks allow investors to participate in the financial performance of the gaming and leisure industries, with their value often influenced by regulatory changes, consumer spending, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.77. 4,172,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,615. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.98. The company had a trading volume of 679,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.08. 804,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.41. 1,481,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,288. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $111.10 and a 1-year high of $150.21.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

RR traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.02. 6,715,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,194,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Richtech Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

