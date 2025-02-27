Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that have significant exposure to bitcoin, whether through mining operations, holding large amounts of bitcoin on their balance sheets, or facilitating cryptocurrency transactions. These stocks offer investors a way to indirectly participate in the cryptocurrency market, with their valuations often responding to fluctuations in bitcoin’s price and broader market sentiment toward digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,819,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 48,664,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,112,953. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 5.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,674,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,669,094. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Stories