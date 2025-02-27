BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Financial Survey

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21

Earnings & Valuation

BitFuFu currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Upstart.

This table compares BitFuFu and Upstart”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $452.74 million 1.76 $10.49 million N/A N/A Upstart $628.83 million 10.25 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -47.11

BitFuFu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Volatility & Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95%

Summary

BitFuFu beats Upstart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.