Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLMN. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BLMN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 1,444,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a PE ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 1,522,370 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

