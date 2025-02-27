Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Shares Bought by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III makes up approximately 2.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

NYSE OBDE opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

