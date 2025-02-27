BMO Capital Markets Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $19.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,010. This represents a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,364,908. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

