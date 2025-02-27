Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.39

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3853 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Brambles Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Brambles
