Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.39

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3853 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Brambles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.