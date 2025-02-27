Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Issues Earnings Results

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Braskem had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 439.59%.
Braskem Stock Performance
Braskem stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 893,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,134. Braskem has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03.
About Braskem
