Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $3.00

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CommScope by 109.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

