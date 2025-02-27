Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price at $104.50

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $155,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

