Brueske Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.8% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.