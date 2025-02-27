Brueske Advisory Services LLC Invests $244,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 65,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.