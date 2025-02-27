Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) SVP Sells $215,988.57 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 140,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,332. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

