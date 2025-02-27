Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 857.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $219,200,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 81,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

