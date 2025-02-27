Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

