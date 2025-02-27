Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
