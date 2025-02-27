Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

