Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

NVS opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.