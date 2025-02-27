Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

