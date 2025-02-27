Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $945.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

