Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,774 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.7 %

ROST opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.