C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,941. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $476,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742. This represents a 93.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

