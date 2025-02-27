Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,031.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $979.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

