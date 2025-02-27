Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $528.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.12 and its 200-day moving average is $510.22. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

