Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.
Insider Activity
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
