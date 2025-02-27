Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Cactus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

