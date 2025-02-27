Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of CM stock opened at C$86.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$62.59 and a 1 year high of C$95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Sedran sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.97, for a total value of C$1,961,227.51. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guse sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.28, for a total value of C$499,985.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at C$41,043.60. The trade was a 92.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,687,218. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
